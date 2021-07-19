Letter to the Editor, July 20, 2021: Anti-CRTers don't want race as focus of all lessons

Anti-CRTers don't want

race as focus of all lessons

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If you want to have a productive debate over teaching critical race theory (CRT) in K-12 schools, you have to define your terms. Emily Kimball's July 18 Letter to the Editor and columnist Jeff Schapiro try to dismiss the argument by narrowly defining CRT as an advanced-level scholarly college course with no connection to K-12 curricula.

On the other side, parents and many Americans use CRT as a catchall term for all of the controversial race-based woke-isms such as white fragility, intersectionality, systemic racism, spirit murder, implicit bias, equity — and that is what they are fighting against.

Despite Kimball’s accusations, opponents of CRT support teaching a complete and factual history of America, including the Tulsa Massacre, Jim Crow and slavery.

What parents do not want is for schools to use taxpayer funds to hire disciples of radical writers Ibram X. Kendi and Ta-Nehisi Coates to train teachers to make race the center of everything they teach.