Letter to the Editor, July 20, 2021: Limit Congress' time to approve Supreme Justice

Limit Congress' time to

approve Supreme Justice

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thomas J. Meeks is right. The time to enact term limits for the U.S. Supreme Court is now. His proposal deserves serious consideration. It should also be built upon.

in a July 9 Letter to the Editor at the RTD, Meeks called for a Supreme Court of nine justices. He also prescribed an 18-year-term limit beginning and ending in odd numbered years.

The benefits of this proposal are numerous. First, it regularizes the size of the Supreme Court. Second, it ensures that every President will receive at least two nominations to the court. As a result, Supreme Court nomination battles will be far less polarized than they are today. Our country will also benefit from increased turnover on the court.

That said, a resolution mechanism should be added to Meeks' proposal. That might look something like this: