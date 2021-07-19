Letter to the Editor, July 20, 2021: Question of experience applies to all candidates

Question of experience

A July 16 Letter to the Editor asked why one should expect a professional investment manager, such as Glenn Youngkin, to effectively govern Virginia. Did the writer ask the same question regarding former governor Terry McAuliffe, a businessman (remember GreenTech Automotive) and money raiser for Gov. Ralph Northam, a pediatric neurologist? As one prominent, lifelong professional politician in Washington is prone to say, “C’mon, man.”