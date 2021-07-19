Letter to the Editor, July 20, 2021: Schools' 'trans' battle leaps beyond buildings

Schools' 'trans' battle

leaps beyond buildings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I believe the South has more to offer the world that what it expects from us. However, the transphobic groups popping up across the commonwealth attempting to storm local school board meetings and demand they not adhere to the state guidelines protecting trans students damages that image of care and hospitality. Hateful, ignorant and blatantly false rhetoric has been flying across Facebook groups in an attempt to demonize schoolchildren.

These people are not on the right side of history. Those who are suggesting segregation for transgender students and those who forced Black and brown people into separate bathrooms would be completely interchangeable if it were not for their years of birth. History will not look upon you kindly.

Yet, even though many did come out to their local school board meetings to bully children, plenty are standing up with everything they have for the trans youth of Virginia. These brave people are letting these students know that they have allies in the face of this prejudice.

Trans children are loved. Trans children belong. Trans lives matter.

Dylan Mabe.