Senate bipartisan effort

should work both ways?

I read the July 17 letter written by Brian Davis urging two- party support for any bill that would cost $3.5 trillion. He says a “bill, of this magnitude should ... be a bipartisan effort.” I agree. Where was he in 2017 when the $1.5 trillion tax cut bill was passed unilaterally by the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate, 51-48, with zero Democratic support? Interesting, isn’t it.