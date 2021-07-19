Letter to the Editor, July 20 , 2021: Too solar friendly? It can cost you money...

Too solar friendly?

It can cost you money

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Daily, our commonwealth politicians promote enhancing Virginia’s renewable energy movement. Yet Virginia remains in the lowest tier of solar-friendly states. Under pressure from environmentally concerned Massachusetts and Delaware friends, we installed solar panels on our home to go green, a token gesture for renewable energy. The federal government and progressive states offer a tax credit incentive program, yet Virginia lags, even as our news coverage raves about our progress. We installed excessive production knowingly forfeiting this to Dominion Energy. Our goal was to become a zero commercial electricity consumer with break-even payback analysis of 10 to 12 years. Triumphantly, last November we went solar.

Our vendor assured us that it would make all arrangements for system design and capacity, thus we relied upon its guidance through the complex planning stage. Upon receipt of our monthly billings, we became aware of a little-known idiosyncrasy in our legislative support of our energy monopoly.