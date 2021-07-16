Letter to the Editor, July , 2021: Mountain Valley pipeline poses environmental risks

Mountain Valley pipeline

poses environmental risks

Earlier this month marked a special anniversary: the July 5, 2020, cancellation of the ruinous fracked-gas Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The misguided project would have scarred 600 miles of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. Thankfully, the tireless work of Black and Indigenous leaders, community members, environmental advocates and experts kept the spotlight on — and continued the fight against — a project that was harmful to health, climate and ecosystems.

But as we reflect and celebrate, those same states face another dangerous fossil-fuel project — the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). The 303-mile project is equally environmentally and socially unjust, lacking in permits, mired in litigation, billions over budget and unneeded. Construction to-date has harmed the communities and water resources of Southwest Virginia and West Virginia for years.

In Virginia alone, the project has had more than 300 water quality violations. The MVP is a water disaster in the present and a climate disaster in the making. If operational, its greenhouse gas emissions would be the equivalent to 23 coal-fired power plants. The MVP company wants to extend this catastrophe into North Carolina with the 70-mile “Southgate” extension, connected via a polluting compressor station in an environmental justice community in Pittsylvania County. The cumulative harm the project already has brought, and would continue to bring, is unjust and unacceptable. Regulators at the state and federal level must say "No" — no to new air and water permits, no to requests to bore under waterways and no to adding to the climate crisis. Mountain Valley Pipeline, like the vanquished Atlantic Coast Pipeline, must be canceled.