Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2021: Civilian Climate Corps proposal support urged

Civilian Climate Corps

proposal support urged

The article, “Green jobs are good for the economy and the environment,” by economist Christine Chmura in the July 19 Metro Business section, states how businesses are responding to the growing concern of a changing climate. Hotter daily temperatures, aggravated wildfires in western states and periods of drought are the most recent threats we face.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D- 7th, is confronting this issue. One of her recent bills proposes the Civilian Climate Corps - a measure like the successful Civilian Conservation Corps, enacted 80 years ago. The Civilian Climate Corps would establish teams to reforest public lands, conserve waterways and protect biodiversity. Let's encourage our political leaders to pass this legislation, and President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package, in order to tackle climate change, protect our homeland and guard our way of life.