Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2021: Debate continues while trans fight discrimination

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am writing in response to the recent RTD article, “Advocates for trans students fight back on lawsuits.” I found the story to be as comprehensive as the space allowed. One article, or many, cannot tell the whole story of the growing conflict between advocates for transgender people and those who are labeled as pushback groups.

It depends on one’s mindset to determine who is pushing back on whom. The trans community certainly can be regarded as pushing back on many centuries of the American norm. In the article, however, the groups that were called pushback were the Christian Action Network, the Family Foundation of Virginia, the Founding Freedoms Law Center and an unnamed Hanover County parent. And, of course, the headline indicates that the trans advocates are pushing back on the pushback.