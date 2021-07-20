Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2021: Is the IRS at fault, or those who fund it?

Is the IRS at fault,

or those who fund it?

Perhaps your conservative readers could explain to me why conservatives in the U.S. Congress on the one hand, complain about waste and fraud in federal financing, while opposing on the other hand (as you report) legislation that would give the IRS additional resources to investigate waste and fraud. It's no secret that the IRS is short-staffed, backlogged and otherwise hamstrung in its ability to collect lawful revenue. So what do conservatives want? We can't have it both ways at the same time: less revenue and lower debt. Is the IRS really part of the problem?