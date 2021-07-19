Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2021: When does police chase become too dangerous?

When does police chase

become too dangerous?

Another person recently died in an ill-advised police chase of a person speeding on Interstate 95. Why do police think initiating an even higher speed chase is safer than the initial circumstance? If police initiate a stop and the driver speeds off, the police should let the person drive away at that moment and professionally plan what to do. If police know the speeder was driving away from a murder, robbery or was involved in a hostage situation, this judgment is different. Absent that knowledge, the police are creating a greater danger for everyone on the road. The article states the driver made contact with two other vehicles? What if this contact killed a mother and two children? Was this worth it? The speeder was killed. You could think "so what?" He got himself killed running away from the police. This negates the fact that innocent people on the road could have been maimed or killed. When stopped by police, drivers speed away for many reasons — but this does not have to end in tragedy.