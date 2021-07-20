Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2021: Why does U.S. trade with China, Laos — not Cuba?

Why does U.S. trade with

China, Laos — not Cuba?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

China, a communist country, certainly is one of our largest trading partners. Vietnam, another communist country, is not far behind in trading with us. And then there is Laos, another repressive communist country with whom we trade. What is wrong with the trading policy of the U.S.?

What has happened to Cuba, a communist country in our own backyard, whose needs are so great? It is much closer than any of the other three communist countries, all of which continue to trade with the U.S.

Former President Barack Obama managed to get things started in the right direction by reopening our embassy in Cuba in 2015 and making travel to Cuba easier, along with the loosening of some trade. But then along came former President Donald Trump, who reversed Obama's decisions regarding Cuba. There have been issues with the U.S. Embassy in Cuba and what what it has been able to offer, but we do seem to have the embassy and continue to have some kind of relationship. However, we continue to maintain a commercial, economic and financial embargo. This makes no sense.