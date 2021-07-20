Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2021: Will pre-COVID-19 tuition be refunded?

Will pre-COVID-19

tuition be refunded?

Colbi Edmonds' July 17 article in the RTD regarding some universities using CARES Act funding to clear unpaid tuition and fee balances accrued during COVID-19, brought many memories to the forefront. The government did not pay for our children's student debt; my wife and I paid. Students always have dropped out of college a semester or two to save up for tuition. We paid through two of the worst recessions in recent memory. Being a residential contractor, I had minimal work for more than two years. My wife worked double shifts and holidays to see us through these recessions and to pay tuition. We never received federal or state assistance. We have to pay again with our tax dollars. I am sure a lot of this debt was incurred prior to COVID-19. Please send us our $88,000 that we paid in tuition.