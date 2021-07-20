 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2021: Writer adds to, endorses first responders' holiday
0 Comments

Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2021: Writer adds to, endorses first responders' holiday

  • 0

Writer adds to, endorses

first responders' holiday

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I agree with the recent Letter to the Editor written by R. Wayne Baber of Henrico, retird deputy fire chief, concerning recognition of our paid first responders who have risked their health and the health of their families, while responding during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am sure that he also would agree that the hundreds of volunteer first responders who have in central Virginia, working alone or alongside paid first responders, also are worthy of recognition and our thanks.

Donald Unger.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News