Letter to the Editor, July 22, 2021: 11-time convicted felon on the street, but why?

11-time convicted felon
on the street, but why?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A July 8 article in the RTD reported on the sentencing of Lynell Alexander Jr. to 21 years in prison for shooting at two police officers, both of whom are fortunate to be alive if not for a lucky pocket knife and a bullet resistant vest.
But how in the heck was this 34-year-old guy out on the street?
An 11-time convicted felon, Alexander's possible sentence was reduced from 83 years to 21 in a plea agreement. Apparently, Alexander had been on a tear that day, involved in multiple shooting incidents, although those additional charges were dropped because witnesses refused to cooperate. His latest crime spree came three days after being released on a probation violation for having previously robbed and beaten a 76-year-old woman. That prior conviction brought a 25-year-sentence, with all but seven years suspended, leading up to his latest release and melee.
I applaud the jury and judge for getting this guy back behind bars where he clearly belongs, but what is wrong with our justice system when it locks people away for years for comparatively victimless crimes, while repeatedly turning a guy like Alexander back out on the streets where he clearly is intent on harming others? Thankfully this criminal's offenses occurred after 1995 so at least he won't be eligible for release by our inept parole board. While getting him off the streets for 21 years is some comfort, I am hard pressed to understand why this guy should ever see the light of day again.