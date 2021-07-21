Letter to the Editor, July 22, 2021: Fleeing politicians didn't recall the Alamo's stand

Fleeing politicians didn't

recall the Alamo's stand

One of the proudest moments of U.S. and Texas history came in 1836, when 150 Texas patriots stood their ground at The Alamo and fought courageously against the overwhelming numbers of an advancing Mexican army under Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. This famous battle since has been forever memorialized by Texans in the iconic phrase, “Remember the Alamo!”

A modern-day striking contrast to such courage and patriotism of those 1836 Texans is the recent abandonment of their legislative responsibilities by more than 50 Texas Democrats who refused to vote on a controversial GOP-led voting rights bill. Instead, these Democratic lawmakers chose to flee the state to deny a required vote quorum rather than staying and engaging in lawful discussion/debate/compromise on the merits of the proposed legislation. Such an act of political expediency and cowardice not only pales in comparison to the heroism of their 1836 Texas predecessors who stayed and fought their adversaries, but hardly is a profile in courage for any politician — past, present or future.