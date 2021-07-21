Letter to the Editor, July 22, 2021: Independent contractors see PRO Act as problem

Independent contractors

see PRO Act as problem

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At Harris Financial, we build long-term relationships based on a shared commitment to our clients’ financial independence. But sadly, the very independence of our company is now at stake thanks to a push in the U.S. Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would undercut our entire business model. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., one of a small number of Democrats who haven’t publicly supported the legislation, should continue to withhold his support.

Our company works under the umbrella of LPL Financial, which hosts a simple broker-dealer business model — this means the vast majority of these financial professionals and institutions work as independent contractors. But the PRO Act would make it significantly harder to qualify as an independent contractor, imperiling my business model, despite the fact that I chose to become an independent contractor precisely because I wanted to be more entrepreneurial and have more flexibility.