Letter to the Editor, July 22, 2021: Is it so wrong to teach honest history of U.S.?

Is it so wrong to teach

honest history of U.S.?

I'm responding to Robin Traywick Williams July 20 reply to my July 18 Letter to the Editor about Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Williams believes that CRT is being forced on schoolchildren. Teachers are well-versed in the true history of our country, but often their text books do not do justice to the treatment of minorities in America and about their struggles to become accepted as full-fledged citizens. Teachers who are attempting to discuss these issues with their students are being censored, such as claims that they are making white children feel guilty; some teachers even are being fired. Is it so wrong to give all students an honest history of American democracy?