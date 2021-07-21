Letter to the Editor, July 22, 2021: Providers, customers might disagree on details

Providers, customers
might disagree on details
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A quote printed on the front of a recent Verizon bill stated the company has "a plan to create a more inclusive future," with "commitments to help close the digital divide, protect our planet's climate and better prepare people for the jobs of tomorrow."
Customers, however, might prefer reliable phone/internet, customer service, privacy protection and reasonable rates without incomprehensible fees and fine print.
Susan Atkins.
Richmond.