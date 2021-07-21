 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, July 22, 2021: Providers, customers might disagree on details
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A quote printed on the front of a recent Verizon bill stated the company  has "a plan to create a more inclusive future," with "commitments to help close the digital divide, protect our planet's climate and better prepare people for the jobs of tomorrow."

Customers, however, might prefer reliable phone/internet, customer service, privacy protection and reasonable rates without incomprehensible fees and fine print.

Susan Atkins.

Richmond.

