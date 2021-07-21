Letter to the Editor, July 22, 2021: Unvaccinated are victims of latest pandemic surge

Unvaccinated are victims

of latest pandemic surge

We have a new surge of COVID-19 infections with the majority of those with the virus being unvaccinated. If this doesn’t speak volumes to the anti-vaxxers, I’m afraid there’s not much hope for them. The anti-vaxxer’s have a good chance of dying while the rest of us survive. There’s not much else we can do if they continue to refuse to trust the science and the clearly obvious proof that vaccinations work. (Think measles, mumps, polio, etc.) I just don’t get this new ignorance, defiance, fear or mistrust from our citizens. It’s pure insanity from my perspective. The sooner we all are vaccinated, the sooner this virus can be eradicated — or at least managed, like the flu.