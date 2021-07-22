Letter to the Editor, July 23, 2021: Infrastructure needed for solar power to work

Infrastructure needed

for solar power to work

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his July 20 Letter to the Editor, W. Wayne Surles complained about what he believes to be deceptive and unfair charges imposed by Dominion Energy due to his home solar installation. He relied on his vendor to tell him the whole story. He failed to do his homework. When he discovered a monthly fee on his bill, he blames Dominion. No one forced him to install those solar panels.

Politicians chase votes by pushing “too good to be true” policies in high-visibility areas. It is up to real world engineers and economists to try to make it happen. The politicians will be long gone by then. Because solar power is not economically competitive, rebates, tax breaks and special rates are the near-term fix for policies to encourage green energy. It is very difficult to determine the true cost of that green energy. These incentives are not sustainable as solar installations multiply.