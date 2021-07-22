Letter to the Editor, July 23, 2021: Need filibuster reform to pass 'People Act' COD?

Need filibuster reform
to pass 'People Act'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After an election with record-breaking turnout, legislators across the country are doing whatever it takes to limit Americans' ability to vote. Already this year, 17 states have enacted 28 new laws that will make it harder for people to vote. Almost 400 bills in 48 states have been introduced to suppress voters. In Texas, Democratic representatives left the state in order to block voter suppression legislation.
It is clear that our country needs national voting reform in order to ensure voting is accessible for all Americans. The For the People Act (House Resolution 1) will do just that. A sweeping democracy reform package, the For the People Act will expand and protect voting rights for all, end partisan and racial gerrymandering, get dark money out of politics, and restore transparency and accountability in our government. Supported by more than two-thirds of Americans, this bill will ensure that our freedom to vote and participate in elections is protected.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the For the People Act, but when it was time for the U.S. Senate to vote, the minority prevented even the start of debate needed to vote on the bill. The public support and majority of votes is there to pass the bill; senators just need to reform the filibuster first.
While they are co-sponsors of the For the People Act, U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats of Virginia, need to publicly come out in support of reforming the filibuster so that the For the People Act can become law. Kaine and Warner, along with the rest of the Senate, must do whatever it takes to ensure our right to vote is protected. As President Joe Biden said, “We must pass the For the People Act. It’s a national imperative.”
Together, we can transform our democracy into one that represents, reflects and responds to all Americans.
Josi Riederer.
Deputy Policy Director.
Center for Common Ground.
Richmond.