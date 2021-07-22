 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, July 23, 2021: Retiree ponders lag in getting tax refund
Letter to the Editor, July 23, 2021: Retiree ponders lag in getting tax refund

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am an 81-year-old retired Navy officer who filed his tax return electronically the last week in March using a standard deduction. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) notified me that they accepted my filing on April 3. I was due back some $3,500-plus and have not see a dime since. If I owed the IRS that amount of money, however, I would be charged interest and would be harassed until  I paid. I check the IRS website daily, and am told my filing is being processed. How difficult can it be to process a filing that takes a hardstand deduction?

Charles Klein.

Yorktown.

