Letter to the Editor, July 23, 2021: Vaccinate by Labor Day, earn $25,000 exemption
Vaccinate by Labor Day,

earn $25,000 exemption

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, the pressure to vaccinate more people increases. Surely this will be a subject of debate during the special session of the General Assembly. I suggest offering everyone who  gets vaccinated before Labor Day a $25,000  state tax exemption. Then the legislatures can use the $2.6 billion surplus to fill the gap. Remember, nothing is government funded; it’s all taxpayer funded. I say let the taxpayers keep more of their own money.

Joe Paschal.

South Hill.

Breaking News