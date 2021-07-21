Letter to the Editor, July 23, 2021: Vaccinate by Labor Day, earn $25,000 exemption

Vaccinate by Labor Day,

earn $25,000 exemption

With the delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, the pressure to vaccinate more people increases. Surely this will be a subject of debate during the special session of the General Assembly. I suggest offering everyone who gets vaccinated before Labor Day a $25,000 state tax exemption. Then the legislatures can use the $2.6 billion surplus to fill the gap. Remember, nothing is government funded; it’s all taxpayer funded. I say let the taxpayers keep more of their own money.