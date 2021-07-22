Letter to the Editor, July 24, 2021: Lack of patriotism mars Olympics for viewer

Lack of patriotism mars

Olympics for viewer

I will not watch the U.S. Olympics. I will not give credence to American athletes who have disrespect for my country and its flag. Such athletes never should be allowed to represent a country they despise by kneeling and turning their backs on the national anthem, or raising their fists to show their disgust. Such athletes should be ostracized by those participating who are proud and humble to represent the country they love. Three generations of my family served in time of war to protect and preserve our freedoms. One gave his life. I want my country back.