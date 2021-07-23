 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, July 24, 2021: News/ad juxtaposition sent what message?
0 Comments

Letter to the Editor, July 24, 2021: News/ad juxtaposition sent what message?

  • 0

News/ad juxtaposition

sent what message?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On July 20, the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a story about a business woman sentenced to four years and two months in prison for defrauding Virginia Medicaid of $2.8 million over a period of seven years. RTD reporter Frank Green wrote that she spent more than $47,000 at casinos. Her lawyer cited her “compulsive gambling” as a major reason to justify a lenient sentence. Adjacent to this example of the pitfalls of gambling addiction was a 5-inch-by-10.5-inch advertisement for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs racetrack. It featured a smiling woman with her hands full of $20 bills, presumably obtained from gambling. I wonder which message resonated with the readers?

Carole Sandy.

Henrico.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News