Letter to the Editor, July 24, 2021: Side effects in boxing make it less attractive

Side effects in boxing

make it less attractive

With all due respect for Lou DiBella, president and managing general partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, to bring more “entertainment” to The Diamond, the city should think hard before approving his plan to bring boxing there. As a physician interested in this issue, it is important to make clear what is being promoted. The goal of boxing is to give your opponent a concussion (a knockout) which essentially is inflicting brain damage. Yes, it’s exciting to see two people go at it in the ring. However, to promote boxing in The Diamond sanctions the sport and has the risk of influencing young people to take it up. Being subjected to head blows over time can result in permanent brain damage as seen with so many football players. I realize the boxers are doing this by choice; however, that’s not an excuse to make it available. I say to DiBella: Thanks for all you’re doing to keep the Flying Squirrels and The Diamond a vital part of the Richmond entertainment scene. However, I implore him to find a different type of entertainment that carries no risk to our citizens.