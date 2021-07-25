Letter to the Editor, July 25, 2021: Do not take her out to the 'brawl' game

Do not take her out

to the 'brawl' game

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read “Flying Squirrels boss (Lou) DiBella bringing boxing to The Diamond” with his slogan “Take Me Out to the Brawl Game" in a recent RTD article and had to read it twice to make sure it wasn’t a satire.

The purpose of boxing is for two humans to wear each other down and make as many cranial hits as possible to an opponent. Dogfights and cockfights are banned in Virginia as “inhumane.” Boxing is similar, and just doesn’t square with the developed family friendly image of “Nutsy.” It is not baseball, and not for children.

We need more glorification of violence (“Brawl”) in Richmond like a gunshot hole in the head.

Jean Wight.