Letter to the Editor, July 25, 2021: Help for entrepreneurs to start, run business

But we shouldn’t have to rely on a once-in-a-century economic upheaval to encourage entrepreneurs to “make their side hustle their full-time gig.” Small-business owners are in dire need of a social infrastructure that supports economic advancement, and we must make it easier for them to start and run their businesses. This is what I discussed recently in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Accomplishing this goal begins with a national, comprehensive paid leave policy that would allow these entrepreneurs and business owners to more effectively compete with larger corporations. Businesses with paid family and medical leave policies have happier and healthier employees, which increases productivity, profitability and performance. And owners such as myself shouldn’t be left out when we need time to care, like when I had my daughter in 2019. And when small businesses do well, so do our communities. States such as New Jersey and Rhode Island that have enacted paid leave programs already have seen the economic benefits.