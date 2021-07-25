Letter to the Editor, July 25, 2021: Popular Alamo story created by Hollywood

Popular Alamo story

created by Hollywood

The July 22 Letter to the Editor from David Edmonds about the Texas politicians and the Alamo's stand does not reflect updated history that is told in a new book, "Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of American Myth" by Bryan Burrough, Jason Stanford and Chris Tomlinson.

This well-researched book provides a new perspective on the background, as well as the false narrative, that was promulgated by Hollywood. It was not as heroic as 19th-century writers wanted us to believe. Texicans were invaders of Mexican territory and were attempting to prevent the Mexican government from abolishing slavery. The Texicans were successful in that regard in that the resultant annexation of that territory from Mexico became the Texas that promoted that peculiar institution.