Letter to the Editor, July 25, 2021: W&M's scholarship focus assists in-state students

W&M's scholarship focus
assists in-state students
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It’s important to add missing context to a July 21 article that referenced the College of William & Mary and Federal Pell Grants based on financial need.
According to the most recent data, W&M’s in-state percentage of Pell recipients is 16.7%. This is a 12% increase over five years and ranks higher than several universities in the state, in addition to comparing favorably to our national peers. Our combined in-state and out-of-state undergraduate Pell percentages are lower, a direct result of the university’s focused commitment of scholarship resources to in-state students. Today, in-state undergraduates from households at or below an income level of $110,000 will pay and borrow less on average to attend W&M than they would for any other Virginia four-year public university.
Regardless of positive progress, the article and related report outlines there is much more work to do to increase socioeconomic diversity at universities across the state. We wholeheartedly agree that expanding access to deserving students regardless of background is critically important for Virginia’s public universities. At William & Mary, we advanced several recent initiatives:
● W&M implemented a new fee waiver and saw an 18% increase in applications from in-state students who self-identified as a first-generation college student or as Pell-eligible.
● Thanks to expanded recruitment efforts, we are anticipating the entering class will see a 13% increase in first-generation students.
● Financial aid packages, including Pell grants, now include summer programs.
● W&M is the first university to be working with the Posse Foundation to fund and enroll a cohort of 10 in-state students drawn from schools serving low-income communities.
● In our fundraising campaign completed successfully in 2020, gifts from donors funded more than $300 million in student scholarships, the campaign’s top priority.
As a leading university, William & Mary understands its role to increase opportunities to exceptional students from all backgrounds and ensure they are prepared to succeed and go on to careers and lives of purpose. It’s a commitment our future depends on.
Brian Whitson.
Chief Communications Officer.
William & Mary.
Williamsburg.