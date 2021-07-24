 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, July 25, 2021: Youngkin tax-cut story puzzles reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am not sure what the takeaway from the recent front page article on Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and the tax cut should be. Did he do something immoral or illegal?  Did he force the local tax authority at gunpoint to approve hisr request? I seem to remember that a few years ago the Democrat candidate, Terry  McAuliffe, was involved in a financial endeavor  to build electric cars. Did he receive any government financial support that benefited him? I don’t see anything about that on the front page. Just wondering.

John Buyers.

Providence Forge.

