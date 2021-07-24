Letter to the Editor, July 25, 2021: Youngkin's horse farm is commercial enterprise

Youngkin's horse farm

is commercial enterprise

Regarding Patrick Wilson's recent excellent article on the tax break for GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, I do not understand how anyone can say that the Youngkin's horse farm is not a commercial enterprise. This is on their website:

"Receiving a wholistic care strategy that combines exercise, nutrition, ample turn-out, individualized maintenance and as much or little show exposure as is desired, horses at Normandy Farm are prepared to excel. Customized, all-inclusive programs are designed for each animal with riders’ enjoyment and safety as a top priority. With an emphasis on dressage, trainers work alongside esteemed veterinarians, farriers, breeders, and sports medicine care providers to maximize potential and produce the sport’s finest athletes." Unless the Youngkins are providing all the services for horses listed on their website for free — which I am certain they are not — it is a commercial enterprise.