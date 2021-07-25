 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, July 26, 2021: If you don't like it here, go try somewhere else
If you don't like it here,

go try somewhere else

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am in complete agreement with Paul Schoenbaum's July 23  Letter to the Editor about the lack of patriotism that mars the U.S. Olympic games for viewers. For the very same reason, I have not watched a National Football League game for the last four years or a Major League Baseball game for almost two years.  These people, who cannot respect America, do not deserve to make $20 million a year. They are not heroes — the real heroes are our first responders, our military, and our front-line doctors and nurses. If these so-called athletes disrespect our country and what it stands for, they should leave and see what other countries have to offer them.

Marvin L. Paley.

Richmond.

