Letter to the Editor, July 26, 2021: If you don't like it here, go try somewhere else

If you don't like it here,

go try somewhere else

I am in complete agreement with Paul Schoenbaum's July 23 Letter to the Editor about the lack of patriotism that mars the U.S. Olympic games for viewers. For the very same reason, I have not watched a National Football League game for the last four years or a Major League Baseball game for almost two years. These people, who cannot respect America, do not deserve to make $20 million a year. They are not heroes — the real heroes are our first responders, our military, and our front-line doctors and nurses. If these so-called athletes disrespect our country and what it stands for, they should leave and see what other countries have to offer them.