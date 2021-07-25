Letter to the Editor, July 26, 2021: In rezoning, housing crisis must be weighed

In rezoning, housing

crisis must be weighed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding a recent article about rezoning on Broad Street, Richmond City Council must pass the already-agreed-to West Broad Street rezoning proposal on July 26. Richmond has been amid a housing crisis, which drives displacement of residents to the surrounding counties or into homelessness. U.S. Census Bureau data estimates that Richmond gained 30,000 residents from 2010 to 2019, while actually losing housing units.

Richmond is growing, and the people who are coming to the city aren’t going to just stop coming if we don’t build more housing. They will drive the price up and force out more people. That’s bad for renters (who make up a majority of the city population) and for the city, but good for homeowner property values.