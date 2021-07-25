Letter to the Editor, July 26, 2021: In rezoning, housing crisis must be weighed

In rezoning, housing
crisis must be weighed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding a recent article about rezoning on Broad Street, Richmond City Council must pass the already-agreed-to West Broad Street rezoning proposal on July 26. Richmond has been amid a housing crisis, which drives displacement of residents to the surrounding counties or into homelessness. U.S. Census Bureau data estimates that Richmond gained 30,000 residents from 2010 to 2019, while actually losing housing units.
Richmond is growing, and the people who are coming to the city aren’t going to just stop coming if we don’t build more housing. They will drive the price up and force out more people. That’s bad for renters (who make up a majority of the city population) and for the city, but good for homeowner property values.
More multifamily dwellings on Richmond’s most valuable land is the best way to use RVA's limited footprint. It increases the tax base of the city, and improves schools, transit, public safety, services for our most vulnerable and other tax revenue-driven benefits. Dense housing brings more consumers to shops, restaurants and other businesses, especially small businesses. Walkable and transit-friendly areas, which this proposal would create, also reduce the need to drive to get to places within the city, improving safety and reducing pollution.
City Council shouldn’t cave to the unreasonable demands of a small group of homeowners who believe that just because they bought a home means they also get to decide what happens on land they don’t own. It hurts all of us by depriving everyone of cleaner air, better and more businesses and city services, and the opportunity to interact with people whose backgrounds are different from our own.
Trevor Bullard.
Richmond.