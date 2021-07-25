Letter to the Editor, July 26, 2021: Small-businesses owners share, offer support

Small-businesses owners

share, offer support

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During the pandemic, women disproportionately were affected compared to their male counterparts. Working mothers juggled more than ever before, balancing a family, a job, their own well-being and for some, they had to do all of this on top of running a business.

As someone who experienced her toughest year yet during COVID-19, I had to learn to adjust more than I ever thought possible. However, I decided to not only change strategy for my company, but also to help other women who own small businesses as well. We certainly learned a lot in the last year, and I hope to inspire other women to create communities that empower each other.

As someone who was able to grow my business through personal partnerships throughout the pandemic, I want other women to know that they can also make their dreams a reality no matter the challenge.