Letter to the Editor, July 26, 2021: Small-businesses owners share, offer support

Small-businesses owners
share, offer support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During the pandemic, women disproportionately were affected compared to their male counterparts. Working mothers juggled more than ever before, balancing a family, a job, their own well-being and for some, they had to do all of this on top of running a business.
As someone who experienced her toughest year yet during COVID-19, I had to learn to adjust more than I ever thought possible. However, I decided to not only change strategy for my company, but also to help other women who own small businesses as well. We certainly learned a lot in the last year, and I hope to inspire other women to create communities that empower each other.
As someone who was able to grow my business through personal partnerships throughout the pandemic, I want other women to know that they can also make their dreams a reality no matter the challenge.
To share my own story, and the stories of other women-owned small businesses, I started hosting weekly Facebook Live discussions with my Facebook friends. I’m proud to say more than 10,000 people tuned in to watch videos where we talked about everything from women building and leading businesses in various industries to how customers can help their favorite places survive.
Through these discussions, I was able to network and collaborate with a company based in the Middle East to carry one of my collections at the Dubai Mall and on online platforms. Reaching women in the Middle East was a dream come true for me and a perfect example of what empowered, entrepreneurial women can achieve.
Soon enough, these discussions became a movement of women helping women. As more women joined these Facebook Live events, we were able to create a diverse community of women and connect with one another during the toughest parts of isolation. This connection also increased sales not only for my business, but for other women-owned small businesses across the world — sales that would not have been possible had I not thought to engage with the female entrepreneur community online.
As we are navigating our new normal postpandemic, I urge my fellow business owners to branch out your connections, especially to the women around you. Women need to empower each other, seek out communities in person and online to grow their businesses. Our businesses help our local economies thrive, and we need to ensure we are able to come back stronger than before.
Evangeline Delaney.
Founder and designer.
VChic Designs.