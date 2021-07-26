Letter to the Editor, July 27, 2021: Athletes have the right to free expression

Athletes have the right

to free expression

Letter to the Editor writers Paul Schoenbaum and Marvin Paley are unhappy that U.S. Olympic competitors have not shown sufficient respect for America during the games. Schoenbaum recently wrote that “[s]uch athletes should be ostracized” and Paley recommends that “they should leave and see what other countries have to offer them.”

What Schoenbaum and Paley miss is that a founding tenet of America is free expression — especially expression that contradicts the political orthodoxy. If Schoenbaum and Paley are unhappy with this, some might suggest that “they should leave and see what other countries have to offer them.” As for me, I hope they will remain here and express their opinions on the important issues raised by American athletes.