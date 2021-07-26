Letter to the Editor, July 27, 2021: Canada geese are fouling the James

Canada geese are

fouling the James

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, I hoped to show some out-of-town guests the natural beauty of our scenic James River. Instead, we gaped at massive quantities of messy goose waste, fouling virtually every rock and surface, as our raft drifted downstream amid feathers and detritus. Needless to say, the desire to take a swim was greatly diminished.

Large, expanding flocks of Canada geese have become permanent Richmond dwellers, with no seasonal migration elsewhere and no natural predators, overwhelming the river and notorious for their prolific guano. Left unchecked, this overpopulation is a growing problem, not only for the health of the river but also for its enjoyment by residents and tourists.

Studies show that naturalists have humane ways of thinning invasive species. We hope that Richmond City Council and the Department of Parks and Recreation will engage professional help to protect our lovely river. The geese may be happier in a less crowded environment, and so will we.

Suzanne Munson.