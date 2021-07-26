Letter to the Editor, July 27, 2021: The unvaccinated need to get vaccinated

The unvaccinated need
to get vaccinated
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We have had a couple of months of COVID-19 relief because of very successful vaccines. Now the fear of illness and death is returning because of the unvaccinated. We now are learning after months of efforts at persuasion that the unvaccinated still are resistant to vaccination and are minimally fearful of contracting the coronavirus. I expect that a lot of people are looking over their shoulders, as I am, at strangers nearby for fear that they might be carrying new vaccine-breaking variants.
For a long time, we have respected the rights of the unvaccinated, but we have not required them to act responsibly. We need to recognize that we are past the point of persuasion and should stop coddling what we should frankly describe as stupid and selfish behavior. People are free to avoid vaccination, but they are not free to avoid the consequences of their choices. We in a free society fear trampling on freedom and, therefore, have difficulty enforcing social responsibility in bad actors at the point that their behavior transitions into licentiousness.
But let's face facts: An unvaccinated person who is medically eligible for the vaccine is just as dangerous and irresponsible as a drunk driver, except that the unvaccinated can kill more people.
It is time to enforce strong mandates to save lives and protect our mental health and the economy. For example, the proper consequences of unvaccinated restaurant patrons is to dine outside. For athletes, it is not to participate in sports. For health care workers, it is not to see patients. For employees, it is to stay home. And so on. In a free society of responsible citizens, a vaccine passport and mandates against a deadly pandemic are perfectly proper and not an abuse of freedom by government or private institutions.
Charles Peraino.
Richmond.