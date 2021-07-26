Letter to the Editor, July 27, 2021: Wind, solar not reliable energy sources

Wind, solar not

reliable energy sources

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a follow up to David Hostetler’s excellent recent Letter to the Editor, I would like to point out some of the other issues associated with the use of photovoltaic solar power for electricity production. Among the many negative externalities of solar that its promoters ignore are the immense amount of resources required to produce this unreliable source of energy, including the production of toxic materials for which no long-term disposal plan is in place.

Solar panels produce about 300 times the waste as nuclear reactors for the same amount of energy. Adding battery backup for solar only increases the resource requirements and production of toxic waste material that must undergo safe disposal. Real-world engineers who Hostetler refers to understand that not only is the large-scale storage of solar energy an unrealizable fantasy, but the increasing penetration of wind and solar in the energy market threatens grid reliability.