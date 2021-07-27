Letter to the Editor, July 28, 2021: A bit of introspection may open some eyes

A bit of introspection

may open some eyes

The indignant comments, made by people in damning expressions of opinion by athletes and others, are very irritating to me, for two reasons. First, the fact that you regard these expressions of opinion as unpatriotic does not make it fact. As a matter of fact, peaceful expressions of discontent have played a major role in the development of this country and could be seen as the essence of patriotism. Second, perhaps if those of us who are older had been more demonstrative in opposing police brutality, global warming, systematic racism, homophobic hate, unchecked national debt, white supremacy, voter repression, etc., the younger people of today would have less reason to do so. May I suggest, the next time you are not looking at football, basketball, women’s soccer, etc., take that time to do a little research into their motivations, and perhaps do a little introspection into yours.