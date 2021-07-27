Letter to the Editor, July 28, 2021: Disease spreaders must be held liable

Disease spreaders

must be held liable

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As Alabama's Republican governor has stated, those who are not vaccinated are to blame if they cause someone else to have to pay hospital bills or, worse, to die. Both civil and criminal penalties can and should be invoked.

Those against masks and the vaccine claim "to want to be left alone" and "their freedom is being taken away." Yet, as a carrier of the disease, they carry a deadly weapon that removes the freedoms of all others. And being a vector for a dangerous virus makes them leave no one else alone.

This is wrong and must be punished. Anyone who doesn't vaccinate becomes a criminal once they become a vector.

Clark David Butler.