Letter to the Editor, July 28, 2021: Pam ?s? Ck. before using

Yes, words do matter

especially the truth

John Hillen’s basic idea in his July 25 column in The Richmond Times-Dispatch, that words matter, especially in political discourse, is a most important idea that needs to be stressed as critical for maintaining our democracy. Unfortunately, he indulges in one of the more pernicious rhetorical devices himself: false equivalence. To place former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden on the same level as being equal opportunity exaggerators is, in itself, a lie. Referring to Trump as “a legendary rhetorical fabulist” had me laughing out loud. Thirty-three thousand-plus documented lies in four years certainly is a legendary number and nothing to be proud of. Instead, we’ve been blessed with “alternative facts” and “fake news” per Trump and his cohorts, not to mention the biggest lie of all — that he won the 2020 election in a landslide and it was stolen from him. Hardly rhetorical statements. Hillen goes on to say that “Biden had much the same reputation throughout his long political career,” yet offers not one example of rhetorical excess. Saying it like this does not makes it so. While Hillen’s essay could have been a real call for political honesty, he never uses the one word that would make the big difference in his argument: Truth. We are all raised from childhood to always tell the truth because lies are so harmful and destructive, socially, morally, personally, and need I say, politically. Instead, he bobs and weaves his way around the topic in an almost bemused fashion claiming all politicians are alike. That is just not true and is a touch of rhetorical excess on his part. Yes, words do matter, and if we could get more politicians to actually tell the truth our lives would be so much better.