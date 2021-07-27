Letter to the Editor, July 28, 2021: Perhaps intellectually honest political race?

Perhaps intellectually

honest political race?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a lifelong Republican who voted for former President Donald Trump twice, I’m truly dismayed by our party’s reliance on false narrative and grievance-driven politics. Virginians deserve a gubernatorial contest that’s an intellectually honest contest of ideas between GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin and Democratic contender former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. I’m obviously speaking of “the big lie.” I wish Trump had won, but he simply didn’t. Who says? He lost the Nov. 4 election. He lost multiple recounts in battleground states. He lost an effort to prevent the U.S. Congress from certifying the election. He lost no fewer than 86 election fraud lawsuits covering Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, including rulings by 38 Republican judges, some appointed by him. In what universe of realty is this record not dispositive?

Just the other day I heard Trump talk about “untold thousands of dead people voting,” so I checked. Georgia has two confirmed illegal votes in 2020. Pennsylvania confirms only one attempt to cast a ballot on behalf of a dead person. Michigan reports no confirmed cases. You get the idea.