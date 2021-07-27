Letter to the Editor, July 28 , 2021: State needs to pass qualified immunity bill

State needs to pass

qualified immunity bill

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

More than a year after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Virginia has seen a number of police reforms across the state. An end to qualified immunity for police officers, however, is not among them.

Banning no-knock search warrants, mandating de-escalation and racial bias training for officers, and banning officers from having sex with arrestees are all policies that have recently passed in the Virginia House of Delegates. While these are steps in the right direction, one has to wonder why these policies didn’t already exist. Real change in the attitudes and behaviors of our police departments won’t happen until there is accountability.

Small steps toward accountability are being made. Recent legislation granted the state attorney general the ability to investigate local police departments. But the attorney general cannot investigate every individual officer accused of misconduct. It is not enough.