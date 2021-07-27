Letter to the Editor, July 28 , 2021: State needs to pass qualified immunity bill

State needs to pass
qualified immunity bill
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
More than a year after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Virginia has seen a number of police reforms across the state. An end to qualified immunity for police officers, however, is not among them.
Banning no-knock search warrants, mandating de-escalation and racial bias training for officers, and banning officers from having sex with arrestees are all policies that have recently passed in the Virginia House of Delegates. While these are steps in the right direction, one has to wonder why these policies didn’t already exist. Real change in the attitudes and behaviors of our police departments won’t happen until there is accountability.
Small steps toward accountability are being made. Recent legislation granted the state attorney general the ability to investigate local police departments. But the attorney general cannot investigate every individual officer accused of misconduct. It is not enough.
Virginia House Bill 2045 calls for the end to qualified immunity for police officers. With its passage, citizens will be able to take civil action against law-enforcement officers who deprive them of their rights. The bill allows Virginia residents to be awarded damages a deprivation of rights is proven.
Yes, if an officer loses his case these damages are paid out by the government — which means out of your pockets via taxes. However, costs will disincentivize municipalities from hanging onto officers who repeatedly violate citizen’s rights as determined by a judge. Without qualified immunity, the government has a stake in making sure its police officers do not violate your civil rights.
Removing qualified immunity means better policing and the protection of your rights. You can call your lawmakers today and tell them you support HB 2045 and ending qualified immunity.
Andrew Bako.
Richmond.