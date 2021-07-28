Letter to the Editor, July 29, 2021: Cocktails to go OK in post-pandemic times

Cocktails to go OK

in post-pandemic times

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Cocktails to go are a practical reaction by restaurants to consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislatures across the country legalized the practice to provide critical support to businesses while maintaining public safety guidelines.

Regardless of whether the purchase of alcohol is made by a 21-year-old college student at home, in a grocery store or from a restaurant, all state laws pertaining to alcohol still apply — meaning every single one of these purchases requires the buyer to show proper identification. No alcohol can be legally sold to anyone without purchasers verifying they are of legal drinking age.

Just as with ID verification, all laws prohibiting the consumption of alcohol while operating a vehicle remain in place.

Cocktails to go, specifically, are intended for home consumption. Virginia requires these products be placed in sealed, secured containers to prevent opening while in transit. Both third-party delivery companies and the local restaurants and bars that use them must follow strict guidelines to prevent illegal use of alcohol.