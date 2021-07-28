Letter to the Editor, July 29, 2021: Jan. 6: True patriots were police officers

Jan. 6: True patriots

were police officers

I was saddened by the testimony of law enforcement U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Officers Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges at the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — and disgusted. Disgusted by self-serving politicians who continue to downplay and deflect the serious, sad and sickening events of that day to further their aims for re-election.