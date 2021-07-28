Letter to the Editor, July 29, 2021: People can figure out Jan. 6 for themselves

People can figure out

Jan. 6 for themselves

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This week’s testimony and camera footage from the U.S. House select committee investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been riveting. The violence and invective of the rioters are truly frightening.

I find myself regretting the decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to reject Republican stalwarts U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., from the panel. It would have been enlightening to hear them minimizing and misrepresenting the activities of that day in the face of such testimony.

Liberals need to stop telling the American people how to feel about all of the events of the past four years. The actions, the language, the abuse of power all speak for themselves. Pelosi, ever the schoolmarm, can’t resist wagging her finger, pontificating and being outraged, but the American people don’t need that. And they resent being told how to think about it.

They simply need the facts, unadorned and without editorial comment. I believe most people have an innate ability to discern between right and wrong. And so much of the past four years simply has been wrong. Most people can figure that out for themselves.