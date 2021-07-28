Letter to the Editor, July 29, 2021: To be vaccinated or not is individual's decision

To be vaccinated or not
is individual's decision
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to Charles Peraino’s July 27 Letter to the Editor, an unvaccinated person is not as “dangerous and irresponsible as a drunk driver.” Sober drivers and pedestrians can do little to prevent an irresponsible person from causing an accident, leading us to have a reasonable fear of falling victim to such true irresponsibility.
However, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) statements on the effectiveness of the various vaccines, a vaccinated person has no reason to fear coming in contact with the unvaccinated. Per CDC analysis, a person's chances of contracting COVID-19 after vaccination is virtually zero. If he should contract it, he would have little chance of even showing symptoms, much less being hospitalized or dying.
Whether nonvaccinated people have made their decisions based on natural immunity after previously having COVID-19, religious objections, medical concerns or for any other reason, they will bear the consequences, both good and bad. Unlike other vaccines that have a long history of success after lengthy clinical trials, no one can disagree that the various COVID-19 vaccines understandably were rushed to the market. However, this haste makes the vaccine unlike other well-known and widely accepted vaccines. So, the comparison to smallpox, measles and other common vaccines is not a fair or valid argument. They simply are not comparable, no matter how firmly some insist that they are.
Peraino and others might be willing to cede decisions regarding their medical care to the government, but others shouldn’t be forced to do so. I am fully capable of making responsible health care decisions for myself and neverwould agree to take away someone else's right to do the same. Shaming those who are making a different decision regarding their medical care — especially when it causes no harm to others who decide differently — is hindering the mental, social and economic recovery our country desperately needs.
John Madison.
Montpelier.