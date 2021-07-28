Letter to the Editor, July 29, 2021: To be vaccinated or not is individual's decision

To be vaccinated or not

is individual's decision

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Charles Peraino’s July 27 Letter to the Editor, an unvaccinated person is not as “dangerous and irresponsible as a drunk driver.” Sober drivers and pedestrians can do little to prevent an irresponsible person from causing an accident, leading us to have a reasonable fear of falling victim to such true irresponsibility.

However, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) statements on the effectiveness of the various vaccines, a vaccinated person has no reason to fear coming in contact with the unvaccinated. Per CDC analysis, a person's chances of contracting COVID-19 after vaccination is virtually zero. If he should contract it, he would have little chance of even showing symptoms, much less being hospitalized or dying.