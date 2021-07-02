Letter to the Editor, July 3, 2021: Families' July Fourth to hit all missed events

Families' July Fourth

to hit all missed events

We have much to celebrate this Independence Day — the freedom we enjoy in this country and our newfound freedom to gather after the long siege of isolation and fear. Our family plans to come together for the first time in more than 15 months. There will be a lot of hugging and catching up along with the usual Slip 'N Slide, horseshoes, baby pool and other backyard activities. This year, we’re adding a Christmas tree with presents, several jack-o’-lanterns, an Easter egg hunt and a snowball fight to make up for all the good times we’ve missed. However you choose to celebrate, enjoy your freedom. Merry Christmas, Happy Easter, trick or treat and God Bless America.